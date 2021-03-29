Spartanburg apartment project ends, developer scraps plan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A vacant plot of land on Spartanburg’s west side is slated to stay that way for now. A developer decided to scrap plans for an apartment complex that would have included affordable units. A project city and county leaders were hoping would fill a need. But they told 7 News, there’s a handful of other projects in the works right now to do just that.

A closed gate on Spartanburg’s west side, will stay locked.

“It’s unfortunate they decided for whatever reason it is, not to go forward with the project, but it will all work out,” said David Britt with Spartanburg County Council.

The project for the Franklin Avenue Apartments, is no longer happening. City and county leaders, along with a developer worked for years on this plan. Britt told 7 news, it was the developer who scrapped the idea. They didn’t have details as to why.

With this project, city leaders hoped to fill a need they’ve been working on at Spartanburg City Hall.

“In years past, you had large concentrations of affordable housing that would be in certain neighborhoods and other neighborhoods would just be market rate, and you have a lot of inequity in your city when you do that,” said City of Spartanburg Communications & Marketing Manager, Christopher George.

People with the City of Spartanburg like Christopher George told us, they’re trying to incorporate affordable housing whenever possible in new developments. That was the goal of the Franklin Avenue Apartments.

“As part of the agreement, they would set aside a certain percentage, usually it’s 10% or 20% of their units for affordable housing,” George explained.

This development did meet obstacles in the beginning. Nearby residents previously told us they were concerned about noise and traffic it could bring.

Despite this project getting dumped, city leaders said there are still projects in the works to create more affordable living options.

“At the corner of Union and Kennedy Street, 10% of those units will be affordable housing,” said George.