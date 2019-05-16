Spartanburg Area Conservancy hosting farm to table dinner, concert Thurs.

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA-TV) – Spartanburg Area Conservancy Executive Director Andrew Waters said the organization is hosting a new fundraiser to show off some of their sustainable farming practices and good food.

Waters said Bonamoo will feature a farm to table dinner with grass-fed sustainable raised beef fromThicketty Mountain Farm and prepared by William and Jamie Cribb of Cribbs Catering.

He said that meal is $125 and tickets available at Eventbrite but at the door you can buy a spot to watch Southern Culture on the Skidds and Shane Pruitt play for $20.

Waters continued that Spartanburg Area Conservancy is an organization that looks to preserve farmland and protect it from being bought up for development residentially or for industry.

“It’s a non-profit land trust serving Spartanburg area uses a legal conservation easement to work with farmers and protect their land,” said Waters.

Waters said one of their main goals is that they make sure it stays in its agricultural or natural state and they’ve conserved about 5000 acres so far.

Spartanburg’s first “Bonnamoo” concert will be held on Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at 400 Fairview Church Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Tickets can be purchased at spartanburgconservation.org.

