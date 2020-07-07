Spartanburg art gallery creating mosaic of your mask selfies

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Johnson Collection in Spartanburg, Chapman Cultural Center and Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce are asking you to wear your mask and take a selfie.



The pictures need to be of you wearing the mask in a creative way but according to CDC guidelines.

They will be added to a mosaic at the TJC at 154 West Main Street in Spartanburg



To participate, strike a pose in your face mask (worn according to CDC guidelines), snap a photo, and tag @thejohnsoncollection on Instagram or Facebook, or email as a .jpeg attachment to Anna Chandler at achandler@johnsondevelopment.netby July 17, 2020. The completed window display will be on view through July 31. The winner of the drawing will be announced on the Johnson Collection’s Instagram and Facebook pages on July 31.