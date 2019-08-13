Spartanburg bakery to close after 9 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A popular bakery in downtown Spartanburg made a bittersweet announcement on Monday.

Cakehead Bakery said in a Facebook post that it will close on Aug. 30.

The closing coincides with the nine-year anniversary of Cakehead, located inside the Coffee Bar on W. Main Street. 

Owner Liz Blanchard thanked the community for its support and urged people to visit in the coming weeks. 

“This was a necessary but heartbreakingly tough decision to make that really came down to one thing, choosing health and family over running a business. It is time to slow down, do some serious self-care, and spend time with loved ones. The bakery has truly been like another child to me, opening Cakehead’s doors just 3 months before my daughter was born, and wow has it been a wild ride,” Blanchard wrote in the post.

Shesaid the Coffee Bar plans to add food options in the bakery space and will offer some Cakehead treats. 

