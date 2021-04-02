First Baptist North Spartanburg hosts interactive Easter devotional experience

Spartanburg S.C. (WSPA)- First Baptist North Spartanburg is presenting The Passion Experience, an interactive devotional walking tour guiding guests through the last week of Jesus’s life before the crucifixion.

With Easter just days away, the tour provides an audio and visual experience of the last few events of Holy week.

Missions Pastor Jonathan Bright said the display is for the general public to come to the church to reflect on Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. He wants people to more fully remember the events leading up to the crucifixion and believers have guided stops along the way.

You’ll observe 8 stops some include the images of the last summer, foreshadowing of the cross and the can feel the thorns of the crown and imagine the pain.

There is an audio guide, printed guide, optional masks and hand sanitizer stations for your safety and convenience.

Tours run Friday 4/2 11-8 pm and Saturday 4/3 from 11-2 PM