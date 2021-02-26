Spartanburg bar & restaurant owners weigh in on ‘Last Call Order’ lifting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Serving alcohol again after 11 P.M. That will soon be reality for restaurants and bars across South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster is doing away with an order banning alcohol sales after 11 P.M. That’s also on top of suspending an approval process for large gatherings.

A typical Friday at Growler Haus in downtown Spartanburg during a not so typical year.

Just like most businesses, they’ve had to make a lot of adjustments. That includes their last call time.

“We’d stop serving and then have all tabs closed by 11, just to make sure there wasn’t any sales after that time,” said Lauren Quevedo with Growler Haus in Spartanburg.

It was a ban put in place by South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster to prevent large gatherings.

“This whole last year for all of our restaurant friends has been a huge challenge and this is one hurdle we’re all ready to get rid of,” Kevin Moore with Delaney’s Irish Pub told 7 News.

But now, that hurdle will soon be no more.

Kevin Moore with Delaney’s Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg told us, losing those hours of business has been hard.

“We’re losing about $30,000 a month in sales off of this,” Moore said.

But pushing back that last call time will help, he said especially for one of their busiest days of the year. That’s St. Patrick’s Day.

South Carolina health leaders weighed in on the move during a Friday press conference. The state’s epidemiologist said they want people to support businesses as long as it’s done safely.

“There are safe ways to do certain activities as long as people practice those prevention measures,” State Epidemiologist with South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Linda Bell said.

Measures that Lauren Quevedo told 7 News, aren’t going away even though they will now have more time to serve their customers.

“We try to keep everybody six feet apart, I know masks are required while you’re standing,” Quevedo said.

This order will officially be terminated on Monday. That’s also when the rule on large gatherings will be no more.