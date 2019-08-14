Spartanburg barber shop giving free haircuts Sun. during back to school event

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Back to school is getting closer for many students with some classes starting next week.

One barber shop wants to make sure students start the year in style.

At Razor Sharp in Spartanburg, this is the 5th year Lawanda Murphy has hosted a Back to School event free of charge to school age children.

This Sunday, children can go get free haircuts, school supplies, have a day full of fun, as well as get advice on how to navigate the school year.

The Back to School event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the barber shop located at 405 John B White Blvd in Spartanburg.

For more information, click here.