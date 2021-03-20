Spartanburg baseball team honors the past wearing throwback jerseys

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- High school baseball is back in full swing in the Upstate.

Saturday, the player’s jerseys for Spartanburg High School honored the players that came before them.

Duncan park, now the home field for Spartanburg High School’s baseball team comes with a rich history.

“It just gives me chills just thinking about it. Jackie Robinson played here,” Third basemen Elier Sanchez said.

Years before any Spartanburg High School player stepped onto the field, the city’s first Negro League baseball team, called the Sluggers, were stealing bases and hitting home runs on that field.

“History is important and those guys didn’t get the due diligence that they deserved back in the day,” Head coach Wesley Brown said.

In Saturday’s game, the Vikings went out with the new and in with the old, sporting the throwback jerseys the Sluggers once wore.

“We felt that we needed to honor them for everything that took place years ago and remember the great moments that were back in the past,” Brown said.

He says he hopes this brings the community together, “As we’re sitting in there a minute ago talking to our kids, we were talking about hey, y’all are wearing a jersey today in honor of the sluggers that Jackie Robinson played against on this same field so what a great opportunity and honor for them to come here and represent the Spartanburg community for the Sluggers.”

City council representative, Jerome Rice adding he wants the message of honoring the past to last longer than the baseball game.

Rice said, “As you can see our kids that are working this field and playing on it, the importance for them, not just today, but years down the road and this can effect how they’re bringing their kids up and how their kids interact with one another.”

Spartanburg high school will play Byrnes at home on Monday and they’ll likely go back to their original jerseys, but say they spirit of perseverance and strength from this historic team will stick with them forever.