Spartanburg beauty school closes doors after 13 years due to COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After 13 years in business,Palmetto Beauty School closed its doors on Friday afternoon.

Students and staff at the school received an abrupt notice on Friday afternoon that the school will be closing down permanently.

Some students said they’re just just weeks away from graduating and they’re now left searching for a new program.

Tasia Aull was a mid-level student at the school and said for her the announcement was a surprise.

“Some people who were almost at the end [of the program] that’s kinda like having to start back over. I’m right in the middle but even then I still don’t want to start back over,” Aull said.

The owner, Charles Conrad, said like many other closed businesses on Main Street, it’s all due to the financial impact caused by COVID-19. Conrad said he had to do whats best for his students and family.

“We have dropped in enrollment numbers to eight we weren’t having students attend but 10 or 12 hours, clinic couldnt be open since we had the lockdown last march. It just made unattainable for our family to keep pumping money into the business”

Students say they plan to look at other options and transfer to another school in in the area.