Spartanburg ‘blessing box’ in need of more supplies as COVID-19 pandemic increases demand

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A structure not too far away from downtown Spartanburg filled with bananas, juice boxes and canned goods. But keeping this box filled is getting tougher during this pandemic.

Dee Dee Mitchell is unloading a car full of canned goods, oranges and other snacks. But these aren’t just any groceries, they’re going someplace special.

“This is a Blessing Box and it’s designed for people who might be having a little difficulty making it through the end of the month,” said Spartanburg Community Volunteer, Dee Dee Mitchell.

Mitchell placed two of these boxes around Spartanburg County. One at the Glendale Fire Department, the other on Saxon Avenue near the Spartanburg Opportunity Center.

“This is an area that is in dire need of things and assistance so it’s truly a Blessing Box for this area,” said Spartanburg Opportunity Center Exec. Director, Karl Rogozenski.

It’s that one that she told us she can’t seem to keep full.

“I’m here at least twice a week,” Mitchell said.

She said it started with mostly homeless people stopping by to pick-up supplies. But with the economic hardships the pandemic has brought, the demand has gone up.

The community itself has been chipping in too.

One man living nearby dropped off a pair of shoes. He told us he tries to bring what he can.

“I remember times when my family didn’t have it and that’s why I want to say thank you,” said a Spartanburg Resident.

The only rule with the box?

“Take what you need, give what you can. Above all, be blessed,” Mitchell told us.

Mitchell refills those boxes several times a week with the bill for the groceries coming out of her own pocket. She started the boxes last fall with help from the Daniel Morgan Technology Center to bring them to life.

If you would like to help, you can drop off food, essential items, even sleeping bags at the boxes.