Spartanburg boutique uses dresses to create masks, donates to doctors and nurses

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s no secret that doctors and nurses in the Upstate are in dire need of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.

With the growing number of people that continue to visit medical facilities due to COVID-19 concerns, the need for N95 masks has become urgent.

That’s why a local boutique in Spartanburg felt compelled to show some southern hospitality by stepping in to help out.

It all started a few weeks ago at Pink On Main when owner Amy Zimmer, decided to have a recycled clothing promotion.

“I decided I wanted to reach out to our customers to recycle their old Lilly dresses, skirts and children’s clothes that they just weren’t using anymore. When they would come into the store I would offer them a gift card to use towards their new purchases,” Zimmer said.

But when coronavirus began to impact hospitals in the Upstate, she had the bright idea to make masks out of the recycled Lilly Pulitzer items.

Zimmer then called Karen Ballard, owner of The Fabricsmith, a custom interior workroom and together they assembled a crew of volunteers, then they all joined forces to create the mask prototypes.

“Once we saw that there was such a need for the mask to be recycled, we wanted to be able to give them a way to cover the existing medical mask. In no way is ours for medical purposes but it is to prolong your medical mask,” Zimmer said.

Her team began the process of making the masks on Friday and since then they’ve been making masks non-stop.

“It’s great to have the community come together and everyone wants to do any little part that they can, even if they can’t sew they can donate something like a part of the supplies. It’s been fabulous,” Ballard said.

Amy told us that she’s been receiving many calls from healthcare workers wanting masks but she fears she may run out of fabric soon.

She welcomes any one in the community who wants to donate any old Lilly Pulitzer pieces to give Pink On Main a call.

While doctors and nurses are at the front lines of this pandemic, Amy says she hopes to brighten up their day one mask at at time.

For more information about Pink On Main, please visit their website.