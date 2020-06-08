Spartanburg budget impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s new proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year makes a few cuts because of coronavirus. Spartanburg City Council on Monday held its first reading for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

“On the whole, we are projecting about $1.7 million less in revenue than we were projecting in February,” Chris Story, the city manager, said.

To read the budget, click here.

Two primary areas will be impacted, according to Story.

First, cuts will impact operational and personnel spending. Story says planned pay raises for many city employees will not happen. A hiring is in place for several vacancies, as well.

At this time, no major budget cuts are planned for the Spartanburg Police Department.

Second, the loss in revenue will impact timelines for capital projects. One project, the new headquarters for the Spartanburg Fire Department, will be delayed at least six months to a year, Story said.

Despite cuts, though, Story says he is confident the city remains in a good position overall.

“In the big picture,” Story said, “we’re a stable community and it’s growing and a lot of positive things are happening that should allow us to weather this economic setback better than some other places in the country. Still, it’s not easy to make those kinds of adjustments.”