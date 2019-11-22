Spartanburg Burger King catches on fire, no injuries reported

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg fast food restaurant caught on fire late Thursday night.

Dozens of firefighters from several departments responded to the Burger King at 1796 Asheville Highway.

Hilltop Fire District Chief Donnie Millis said they were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. Thursday to a report of fire coming from the roof of the restaurant. 

The fire was out in about 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fifty to 60 firefighters helped battle the blaze.

Along with Hilltop Fire District, City of Spartanburg,  North Spartanburg, Una, Westview-Fairforest, and Whitney fire departments also responded to the fire.

