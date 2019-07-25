Spartanburg businesses offering Panthers specials

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With the Carolina Panthers training camp starting Thursday, many fans will be dining and shopping in downtown Spartanburg over the next few weeks.

Over a dozen local businesses are offering Panthers themed menu items and discounts to show their spirit.

This is the 25th year that Wofford College is hosting the Carolina Panthers training camp, and Spartanburg is ready as ever. Last year, over 60,000 fans had a $15 million impact to the Upstate economy.

“It was an unexpected impact,” says Elizabeth Evans, owner of Downtown Deli & Donuts. “You know they’re coming here to Spartanburg, but you don’t know what the trickle effects going to be.”

This year, her business is welcoming fans back with a Panthers Donut Naming Contest.

July 25th through August 14th, the Crepe Factory is offering three Panther themed dishes like the “Cam Sandwich” and the “Black and Blue salad.

City Range will have a tomahawk rib eye steak on the menu called “The Panther and Hub City Scoops will have several Panther related ice cream specials.

Businesses like the Local Hiker, Growler Haus, RJ Rockers and the Silo are offering discounts to customers wearing Panthers gear and Spartanburg Marriott is even offering a Panthers Package for two hotel guests.

Even though Wofford College’s contract with the Panthers ends this summer, the Spartanburg Visitors Bureau is hopeful that this year won’t be the last.

“The kind of facility they’re putting up in York County probably wont be done in a year, so I would bet we’ll have them at least for another year,” Spartanburg Visitors Bureau Vice President Chris Jennings says. “More importantly, the new owner Mr. Tepper talked about having Spartanburg part of the Panthers going forward.”

For a full link to all Panther themed specials, click here.