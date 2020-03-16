List: college and university closings in the Upstate

(WSPA) – Local colleges and universities announced Sunday they will be closing through the month of March and will be adjusting their schedules.

Clemson University

The online instruction period has been extended through at least Sunday, April 5. The University will offer no in-person classes during this period.

All University events, programs and activities have been suspended through April 5. This includes the 2020 Spring Ring Ceremony, the annual spring football game and all campus tours.

Those students who reside on campus should plan on not returning to campus housing until at least April 5 unless they have no other viable options. Exceptions will be granted on an individual basis and additional details will be coming from housing and residence life.

University employees should not report to work on Monday, March 16, unless your presence on campus is deemed essential or otherwise necessary by your supervisor. Necessary university work that can be performed remotely not on university property may be authorized by your supervisor.

Further details on how the governor’s resolution will affect work schedules will be communicated to employees as soon as possible.

All University-related travel is suspended until April 5. Exceptions may be granted only through the high-risk travel appeal process previously established.

Spartanburg Community College

The closing extends to all campuses in Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties.

Additionally, the following mandates are effective immediately through March 31 according to a release from Spartanburg CC:

Students do not report to class or campus, but instead should communicate with their instructors via email for additional guidance.

Only essential personnel should report to work including the following:

Executive Council members

Associate Vice Presidents

Academic Deans

Academic Department Chairs

Campus Operations Staff

IT staff

Marketing and public relations staff

Campus directors and support staff

Spark Center staff

All events, activities planned at all SCC campuses are cancelled.

College operations staff will begin an immediate deep cleaning of all areas on all campuses.

Converse College

Converse will be closed for classes effective immediately.

Classes will not be held March 16 – March 29.

Spring Break for students will be moved up and will now be from March 16 – March 29.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 30, with the plan that all will be delivered online.

Converse administrators will continue monitoring the situation with COVID-19 community spread and will determine if online course delivery will be extended past the week of March 30.

At this point in time we plan to resume normal operations the week of April 6; updates will be provided should this change.

Residence Halls and Campus Services

Residence halls will be closed for Spring Break effective Monday, March 16 at 5 pm.

Academic and Athletic building access will be restricted.

Dining services will operate under normal operating hours March 16 for breakfast and lunch. Modified operating hours for dining services will be in effect for dinner on March 16 and continue through March 29.

Wofford College

Wofford College will be closing early for spring break.

Residence halls will remain open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 to allow students to gather their belongings and make travel arrangements.

“These are unprecedented times for our nation and campus,” said Wofford President Nayef Samhat in a news release Sunday. “The college community has rallied with flexibility, patience and creativity, and I could not be more proud of our community’s response.”