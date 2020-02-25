Spartanburg celebrates Heart Month with Red Shoe Luncheon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – February is Heart Month and all month long local organizations in the Upstate are raising awareness through events and fund raisers.

On Tuesday morning Spartanburg Regional held their annual Red Shoe Luncheon.



Health experts and community members interested in learning about heart health put on their red shoes and discussed the latest treatments and procedures available to those who may not be candidates for open heart surgery.



According to the CDC, one of the most common risks associated with heart disease is high blood pressure and if left uncontrolled it could cause damage to one or all of your other organs.



One of the treatment options discussed today at the Donate Life booth was organ transplants designed to help those who need a new heart or other organs that may have been damaged in the process.



Jameka Crooks is a two time kidney transplant recipient who says she’s thankful for those who donate organs.

Jameka mother said she donated to Jameka because she wanted her daughter to live a strong healthy life.



“I’m a mom so nothing is greater than keeping her healthy and giving her a great quality of life. That’s what organ donation is about, it’s about making sure that she can live her best life everyday, ” Mae Crooks said.



Experts and attendees interacted over a delicious plant based lunch to promote heart health, which experts say is one of the key preventative measures to ensure a healthy heart.



The most important treatment presented today was for a new heart valve replacement surgery offered at Spartanburg Regional.



“The reason for today is to make sure our community in Spartanburg is aware of the procedures that we offer in our heart center they don’t have to travel to larger cities or larger organizations they can come right to Spartanburg and receive excellent care,” Kim Valenti, MSN, FNP-C, Structural Heart Coordinator, said.



The new treatment is called TAVR and the procedure take 1-2 hours to complete and heath officials said the goal is to help patients return to living their life faster.



Experts say the most important way to have a healthy heart is to take preventative measures like eating healthy, exercising and lower your daily stress load.



For more information on the different options please visit the Heart Center at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.



