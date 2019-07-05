Spartanburg celebrates Independence Day

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An incredible fireworks show wrapped up over downtown Spartanburg Thursday evening.

The threat of severe thunderstorms forced an earlier than expected fireworks show to end Red, White and Boom.

From their love of the good ol’ USA to their pride for those who fought for freedom, people took to Spartanburg’s Barnet Park to celebrate the nation’s independence.

“We just love our flag and we love our country,” said Stephanie Swanger.

The annual event welcomed families with a presentation of colors by American Legion Post 28, and the singing of the national anthem.

The Spartanburg Community band performed as well.

There were also vendors with food and drinks and people were sitting on lawn chairs and picnic blankets reflecting on how their own relatives have served the country, or they themselves.

“Show respect for my country and fellow men,” said Vietnam veteran Roy Bright.