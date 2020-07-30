Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce offers rapid-response COVID-19 testing for local businesses

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – COVID-19 testing is about to become a lot quicker and a lot easier for Spartanburg County businesses.

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce has come up with a way to offer businesses rapid-response testing for their employees at a discounted price.

“The lag in testing turnaround times was becoming incredibly problematic,” Allen Smith, CEO and President of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

That’s what Smith said the Chamber’s “Bringing back the Burg” task force kept hearing from local businesses.

“You can imagine–if you had an employee tested and it was taking 5, 7, 10 business days to get the results–what kind of mayhem that causes within the workplace,” he said.

So, the Chamber decided to do something about it.

“These are our neighbors, these are our friends. Small businesses represent the spirit and personality of our community,” Smith said.

The Chamber has partnered with Luxor Scientific, out of Greenville, and they’ll be offering Spartanburg County businesses COVID-19 testing with a 52% discount and a guaranteed 48-hour turnaround time.

“Obviously, this is an issue that is costing time and money,” Smith said. “This partnership saves both.”

So far, the Chamber said, they’ve gotten a positive response.

“Literally, in 48 hours, we’ve had 27 businesses, representing more than 5,000 employees, sign up for this service,” Smith said.

That includes Blue Moon Specialty Foods.

“We’ve been really grateful and lucky here at Blue Moon that we have not had any of our team members exposed; but, in the off-chance that that happens, it’s good to have a game plan and feel prepared,” owner Molly Cashman said.

Those at Blue Moon have already implemented several safety measures, like wearing masks and disinfecting frequently. They say this rapid-response testing just adds to their list of precautions, as they can’t afford to lose any of their workers.

“We are a fairly small team and we really rely on our team members heavily,” Cashman said.

Both Blue Moon and the Chamber of Commerce encourage other businesses to sign up for the testing.

“What it brings to a business is something that businesses desperately need now and that is certainty–and certainty quick. You can’t afford to have uncertainty for 5-10 business days as you’re trying to plan your schedules,” Smith said.

Officials with the Chamber of Commerce told 7 News, usually, a COVID-19 test would cost $175, but with their new partnership, Spartanburg County businesses will only have to pay $85.

Click here if you’d like to register your business for the rapid-response testing.