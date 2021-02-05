Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union county school districts ready to implement COVID-19 vaccination plans

CAMPOBELLO, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee county school districts announced Friday they are ready to implement their school vaccination roll out plans as soon as COVID-19 vaccines are made available by the state.

According to a joint news release, the school district said they have been working together to develop the vaccination roll out plan and would be working in conjunction with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Collectively, Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee County schools have developed an efficient plan for vaccinating employees in consultation with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System – all we need now are the vaccines. We are optimistic that our partnership with SRHS and SCDHEC will expedite the opportunity for school district employees to receive vaccinations as soon as allocations are made available,” Dr. Ron Garner, Chair, Spartanburg County School District Superintendents, said.

The districts said they are also prepared to “implement the use of mass vaccination centers such as the clinic located on the campus of USC Upstate, depending on the availability of vaccines.”

“Spartanburg Regional is eager to vaccinate more members of our community, and we are pleased to partner with school districts in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties to vaccinate educators when they become eligible, as determined by the state,” David Church, chairman of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s COVID-19 Task Force, said. “Our healthcare system’s ability to vaccinate school personnel will be dependent on the allocation we receive from the federal government.”

According to the release, more information will be provided as more guidance is provided by the governor’s office as to when school personnel will be eligible to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.