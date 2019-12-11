Spartanburg children to “shop with a cop” in annual event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is hosting its annual Shop with a Cop event Wednesday, inviting children who are victims of crime to spend some time with police officers in our community.

The Spartanburg Police Department’s Victim Advocates coordinate the event annually to help identify children who are victims or survivors of crime. Those children are invited to make some of their Christmas wishes come true as they receive cash and shop with police officers and firefighters, looking for items on their Christmas wish lists that they otherwise would not be able to have.

Ike’s Corner Grill, Spartanburg Police Club, Spartanburg 911 Communications, area firefighters, Ms. Joyce Semenuk and the Spartanburg Police Department Chaplains are 2019 contributors this year.

Shop with a Cop will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Wal-Mart Super Center located at 2151 East Main Street in Spartanburg, S.C.