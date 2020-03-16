Spartanburg churches provide food and financial assistance during pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – COVID-19 is spreading throughout the region and organizations in the community are partnering together to help those in need.

Total Ministries along with Trinity United Methodist Church registered around 100 Spartanburg Residents for food assistance on Monday Morning.

In a Facebook post on Sunday Total Ministries announced that they will help 200 families in Spartanburg who are in need with groceries.

Those who registered will be able to drive through and pick up food without getting out of their cars to pick up groceries.

“All of our volunteers will have on gloves and they will put all of the groceries into the car themselves, so nobody has to get out of their car,” Traci Kennedy, director at Total Ministries said.

For those in need that were not able to sign up for Saturday’s food pickup, the mobile pantry will still be open for walk-ins this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In order to receive assistance, patrons must be Spartanburg residents.

“We want to be able to help people right now and help them with stress more than anything, give them food on the table so they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from,” Kennedy said.

Total Ministries strongly urges those who need help with bills to reach out for help. They will help provide financial assistance.

In order to keep giving to those in need the pantry needs to stay stocked, and Total Ministries is accepting donations from the community.

“We are in desperate need of dry goods like pasta and rice, and we are also in need of any kind of breakfast items,” Kennedy said.

For more information on how to donate, please visit their Facebook page.

For financial assistance, please reach out to Total Ministries at 864-585-9167.