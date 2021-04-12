Spartanburg City Council affirms decision to revoke Club Rehab’s business license

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg city leaders are saying no to an appeal for a nightclub to get its business license back. Club Rehab’s license was revoked in February after leaders deemed it a public nuisance.

Page after page containing police reports, evidence and testimony persuaded Spartanburg City Council to affirm the city manager’s decision to revoke Club Rehab’s business license during Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

Data from the Spartanburg Police Department shows the club has been the site of a handful of crimes over the last year and a half. One of those was a shooting in October of 2020 on what police have called the club’s property.

Since being ordered closed the first week of February, neighbors in that area told 7 News, the club has been quiet.

Prior to that, data shows 122 911 dispatch calls were made related to the club between June of 2019 to January of 2021. 27 of those calls were related to a disturbance with a weapon, according to a report from the police department.

As for what’s next for the club, the Spartanburg City Attorney told us the club’s owner can appeal the decision in a circuit court.

We did reach out to the Club Rehab owner along with his attorney and have yet to hear back.

Webber previously told 7 News, the city wasn’t playing fair and that he never got any sort of citation before this revocation process started.

