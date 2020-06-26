Spartanburg City Council approves mask ordinance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Masks will soon be required in many places in the City of Spartanburg.

City council members held an emergency meeting Friday where they passed a mask ordinance.

They decided that the public must cover their faces when inside grocery stores and pharmacies.

The ordinance was approved unanimously and will go into effect on Monday at noon.

The ordinance states that employees at those establishments, as well as restaurants, retail stores and salons must wear masks as well.

The ordinance was amended to include masks on public buses.

The ordinance is based off advice from medical professionals. It also says if a person is found not wearing a mask inside a grocery store or pharmacy, they could be fined up to $25.

If employees at a business are not wearing a mask, that could be a fine of $100.

The ordinance states there is an exemption for any person who has underlying health conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing a mask.

The Spartanburg County Judicial Center will also be requiring face masks and temperature checks for all visitors.