Spartanburg City Council approves pay raise for police officers, additional funding for other city employees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a challenge Spartanburg city leaders struggled with for nearly two years, attracting and keeping officers on the police force. A big part of that is the salary range for starting officers compared to nearby agencies. But the police chief hopes that’s all in the rear-view mirror.

What the Spartanburg police chief told 7 News has been a long time coming is finally on the horizon, a bump in pay for his team.

A position in which Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson takes a lot of pride.

“You have that more dire side of things but there’s also so many things you can do to connect and engage our public that we serve,” said Spartanburg Police Chief, Alonzo Thompson.

He told us his department is full of hardworking and passionate officers. However, finding and keeping those people on his team hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s challenging but it’s not unique to us, we’re finding it across the board in law enforcement,” Chief Thompson told us.

One issue his department has faced, competing against what nearby law enforcement agencies pay.

But that’s all going to change. Spartanburg city leaders voted to boost pay for Chief Thompson’s team during Monday evening’s city council meeting. That brings the annual starting salary up from its current $36,296 a year.

“The starting point for a new hire as a police officer, several thousand dollars a little over 3,000 to over $40,000 would be the starting point,” said Spartanburg City Manager, Chris Story.

It’s a fight Chief Thompson has been battling for years now. However, Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story told us it couldn’t happen sooner because of budget constraints and the pandemic.

So, where is that money coming from now?

“Revenues exceeded expenses by about two-percent last year and those are the dollars we are using for those compensation changes now,” Story told 7 News.

The raise will go into effect soon and when it does, Chief Thompson said he’s looking forward to what lies ahead for his team.

“Today is a great day for as far as not just recruiting, but also retaining the tremendous staff we currently have,” Chief Thompson said.

Police officers aren’t the only city employees who will be seeing some additional funds. Other full-time Spartanburg city employees will be getting a one-time special compensation that would be around 1.5% of their annual earnings.

Comparing those numbers to nearby agencies. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department’s website, starting salaries for deputies there is around $38,000 a year. In Greenville County, that is just shy of $45,000 a year.