Spartanburg City Council moves ahead with police pay raise, some firefighters asking to be next

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A boost in pay for Spartanburg Police has some city firefighters asking to be next.

The increase in pay for city officers was just approved by council members after multiple attempts over the last couple years. That will go up from around $36,000 a year to $40,000.

But a retired firefighter is asking city leaders for firefighters to also see a raise in the near future. He said during a meeting Monday afternoon, they’re facing the same struggles as the police department. That includes short staffing and having a difficult time attracting new employees to the department.

“Firefighters starting pay with or without prior experience sets at about $33,350 while a newly hired police officer with no prior experience rests at $40,000 a year,” said Retired Firefighter, Heath Henderson.