Spartanburg city council reviews results of city bus study

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Public transportation in Spartanburg could finally undergo a few changes. Monday night city council weighed in on the results of a fourteen month bus study.

For most riding the bus is their only way to and from work and to other their appointments.

Some riders told 7 news the current bus system isn’t dependable and they need more buses to run more frequently.

For Marquishia Galloway riding the bus in Spartanburg can be challenging, one reason, she says is because the buses stop running so early.

“Six O’ clock is still early, maybe Ten O’ clock maybe twelve at the latest, that would pretty much help a bunch of people out. especially the ones that have to work and pick up they kids and stuff like that.” bus rider, Marquishia Galloway, said.

At Monday nights city council meeting, the conversation about extending bus hours, expanding service and running buses more frequently, among other topics that came up.

“You saw where they wanted the extended service, they wanted quicker routes so we’ll get all that data and try to impliment the plan that the citizens have said they want from the city.” City of Spartanburg, Finance Director, Dennis Locke, said.

Locke and his team will continue working to find solutions. Currently Sparta has eleven buses that run eight bus routes.

Each trip is $1.25, the study shows more than 30,000 people use the bus service every year.

Demetreus Jordon lived in Atlanta and Los Angeles and says both cities have huge public transportation systems.

“L.A. same difference, it’s a lot more people there, but people go ther because they can move around. It’s hard to move around here, so you don’t have as many people.” Jordon, said.

After hearing from the riders and looking at the results of the study, council wants the consultants to look at the possibility of getting more federal dollars, connecting with the county to possibly help with the cost and even reaching out to local industries to work out a system to help their employees get back and forth to work.

“The next step will be to take all the data and all the comments and come back with a plan that we want to impliment to have a better experince for the bus rider here in Spartanburg.” Locke said

The study compiled information for recommendations for 3 years in the future, adjustments they can make 4 to 8 years out and even a 9 year plan.

The study also found that “SPARTA” ridership declined at a rate of 6-percent each year, while amenities with the transit system have remained the same for the past 10 years. 82% of those who use public transportation earn less than $30,000 a year.