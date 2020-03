SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council will hold an emergency meeting on COVID-19 later this week, and a “stay-at-home” order will be considered.

Council discussed about the issue during Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting, according to the city’s Twitter feed.

Council will consider a range of options for COVID-19 response at an emergency meeting later this week. We'll have updates for you on that front as soon as possible. — City of Spartanburg (@SpartanburgCity) March 30, 2020

The Spartanburg city manager said a “shelter-in-place” order would have a wide range of exceptions, including big box and grocery stores and many other businesses.