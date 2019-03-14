Spartanburg city, county leaders visit Texas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg city and county leaders are in Fort Worth, Texas this week.

They want to bring ideas from the Lone Star state back to South Carolina.

“We've come a long way but you want to keep your foot on the gas,” said Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch. “This is just a way to keep that ball rolling.”

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is leading the 'Intercommunity Learning Visit' from Wednesday through Friday.

“We've got the city, county, we've got people from the hospital, chamber, school district,” said Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, adding about 30 people in total are visiting Fort Worth. “The only way you can improve your community is by sharpening the saw and this is a great chance for us to sharpen our saw.”

Britt, Lynch, and Michael Brown are the county councilmembers in attendance.

Spartanburg Mayor Pro Tem Alan Jenkins attending along with city council members Ruth Littlejohn, Jerome Rice, and Jamie Fuller.

“You look at a place like Fort Worth which has 873,000 people and you think what can you bring back to Spartanburg,” said Jenkins. “You can learn a lot from a place like that as we look at how we're growing into our future.”

They hope to learn from Fort Worth's Sundance Square.

“Of course we want to share some of the Greenville successes but we also want to create our own successes and that uniqueness only comes from going outside of our box,” said Jenkins.

The county hopes physical growth will bring economic growth.

“All good counties are going to have a great city center,” said Lynch. "Not everybody wants to be a city resident. Not everybody wants to live in the city. But everybody wants to have an attractive downtown that people want to go to."

Britt is chairman of council’s Economic Recruitment and Development committee.

“Twenty-seven years ago when we were trying to recruit BMW and the downtown was boarded up,” Britt recalled, adding that investors want to see thriving downtowns. “Bring more restaurants downtown. Bring more opportunities for people to enjoy themselves because they're having to recruit employees - and a lot of times associates - to move to Spartanburg.”

Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story and County Administrator Cole Alverson said the trip costs $895 per individual, and the funds are budgeted as 'professional development.'

“If what we learn on this trip allows us to create policies and think in new ways that generates hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue then it's money well spent,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins adds that they're also hoping to be learning about healthy communities and how to serve the homeless population.

