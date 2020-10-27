Spartanburg city leaders encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines on Halloween, discuss COVID cases in the area

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council members are urging residents to keep following emergency ordinances as they start to see a spike in cases not only the county, but also among members of the city workforce.

A surge in COVID-19 cases across parts of the country, now slowly trickling to parts of the upstate.

“We have had an uptick in cases,” said Spartanburg City Manager, Chris Story.

Spartanburg City Manager, Chris Story shared the latest number of city employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 during Monday evening’s City Council meeting. A trend he has noticed is on the rise.

“In terms of the numbers of positive cases out and the number of quarantining are the highest within our organization that we’ve had in many weeks,” Story said.

That’s why leaders are encouraging people to be extra careful come October 31st.

“Encouraging anybody who is out and about on Halloween-related events to do the same thing they would otherwise do: wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash their hands frequently,” Story said during the the city council meeting.

Simultaneously, city leaders are trying to figure out what’s next for downtown businesses, specifically outdoor dining at Morgan Square. A chunk of Main Street has been blocked off to accommodate outdoor seating.

“It just feels nice, it just brings us all together which is needed now,” said Spartanburg Resident, Eric Buchanan.

“It’s a way to get out and be around people in the world but not necessarily put yourself at risk,” said Spartanburg Resident, Kynsey Cook.

A handful of restaurant owners told us they’re on the same page as these restaurant goers. In fact, two employees with Wild Wing Cafe told us they hope it’s here’s to stay into the near future.

“Had a lot of employees furloughed. Then, we did the outdoor seating and the first few days were insanely busy. We realized we had more business than staffing, brought everyone back,” said General Manager with Wild Wing Cafe, Channing Dezern.

A meeting is scheduled for this Thursday between restaurant owners and city officials to determine what’s next for the outdoor dining options in downtown Spartanburg.