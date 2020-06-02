Spartanburg Clergy Initiative members, area church associations to gather at city hall at 10 a.m.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Members of the Spartanburg Clergy Initiative, along with other local church association representatives will gather in downtown Spartanburg this morning to make a statement.

According to a news release, the group has asked the Spartanburg Police Department to join them as they “denounce injustice and oppression.”

They are expected to gather at Spartanburg City Hall at 10 a.m.

“The mission of the Spartanburg Clergy Initiative is to create community awareness of social concerns and address the eliminate social inequities.