Spartanburg Co. school district faces technical issue with virtual learning

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Some concerned parents from Spartanburg County District Two reached out to 7 News about problems they’re having with virtual learning.

One parent said she wasn’t comfortable with sending her preschooler back to the classroom.

However, after the first day online she learned that the iPad the district gave to them doesn’t work with the software, Edmentum, required to turn in assignments.

Another parent expressed that they were having the same issue.

She said she had no other option but to send her child back to in-person school, a decision she says she didn’t think she would be forced to make.

Spokesman for District Two Adrian Acosta says they’re aware of the problems, and that the issues aren’t coming from the actual software.

“What we’ve learned is that third party companies that work with Edmentum are still using an outdated software that they need to work on to get rid of,” Acosta said. “Apparently that is going to be gone by the end of the year.”

Now, they’re working to find a solution as fast as possible, so that kids can keep learning.



“We’ve moved over to another piece of software that we work with our kids called iReady,” Acosta said. “So kids have been moved over to that and they’re going to be working on this iReady software and getting lesson plans through there so parents can continue to move that education forward.”

He also said as a parent of four virtual learning students, he understands that parents are irritated.

“We get a real feel for the frustration that parents feel,” Acosta said. “But we’re working to get through those things. We expected some hiccups, but our plan is in a couple weeks, we’re going to have this thing running very smoothly.”

The new software could take a couple weeks to process on the distributed devices, but the district said that they’re asking parents to be patient and to contact them first with any issues they have.