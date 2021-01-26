Spartanburg Co. announces new business, promising 450 new jobs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County is set to be home to a new facility for an internationally recognized company. The partnership, nicknamed, “Project Replay,” was announced Monday at a county council meeting, where the first of three readings to grant the company a reduced tax rate took place. The company promises a $380 million dollar investment in the county and 450 new high-paying jobs.

“Project Replay is going to touch everybody in Spartanburg County in some way,” County Council Vice Chairman David Britt said.

Because the county and the company are under a nondisclosure agreement, the company’s name has not yet been released.

According to Britt, the company has been looking to set up shop in Spartanburg for about the past year. Negotiations have been ongoing for several months. After a slow two years recruiting new businesses to the county in 2019 and 2020, the development is one welcomed by county leaders.

“When you look at the amount of their investment, just under $400 million and 450 jobs,” Britt said, “this offers not only great opportunity but [also] a breath of fresh air when compared with 2019 and 2020.”

Monday evening, county council held the first of three readings for an ordinance that would grant the company a four percent tax rate. For context, this is the same bracket offered to Michelin and BMW.