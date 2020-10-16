Spartanburg Co. awarded three NCAA tournaments for 2024, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The NCAA announced this week that, for the first time ever, Spartanburg will host NCAA tournaments. The tournaments, awarded to bids from OneSpartanburg, Inc., are the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Regionals (Nov. 9, 2024), the 2024 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinals and Finals (Nov. 22-24, 2024) and the 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Finals (Nov. 22, 2025).

The cross country tournaments will be held in partnership with Converse College. Events will utilize facilities at the Roger Milliken Center.

The field hockey tournament will be held in partnership with Limestone University, with games played on the Saints’ field.

OneSpartanburg, Inc., says the tournaments will pump millions of dollars into the local economy.

The NCAA championships will have a massive economic impact in the city of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County as well as Cherokee County and Greenville County,” OneSpartanburg’s Kristyn Hawkins said. “The teams will actually be staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants and just generating a massive economic impact here in our community.”

These tournaments come in addition to multiple basketball tournaments headed to Greenville.