Spartanburg Co. business sells t-shirts to help local restaurants

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County business is stepping up to help out some of the people most impacted by COVID-19. That includes restaurant and bar workers.

7 News spoke with the business about their efforts and learned what local restaurant workers think about it.

“We love to serve people. We love to serve the community,” Kevin Ashcraft, with Delaney’s Irish Pub, said. “We love to be busy.”

Kevin Ashcraft, commonly known by his coworkers and customers as “KTrain,” has been working at Delaney’s Irish Pub for 12 years; and he said one of his favorite things about his job is that there’s never a dull moment.

“You’re in an exciting environment. The time goes fast,” Ashcraft said. “You’re having to juggle a lot of things.”

But with the Coronavirus outbreak, work hasn’t quite been the same.

“Delaney’s alone has 50 employees, and we’re down to just about 8 or 9 of us that are working,” Ashcraft said.

The pandemic has really taken a toll on Delaney’s and several other local restaurants financially, as many have had to come up with creative ways to keep making money, like curbside delivery and boxed meals.

It’s also had an impact on morale.

“It’s tough when you’re used to that daily interaction with your colleagues–much less with your customers–and you miss it,” Ashcraft said.

And it’s affecting customers, too, who are stuck at home and missing their friends right back.

“We all enjoy restaurants. We go out and we celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, and we all hang out there,” Bob Ball, with RSN Promotionals, said. “They really are part of our family.”

That’s why Bob Ball and those at RSN Promotionals decided to do something to help.

“‘Live4Cause’ to all of us just means that we’re living for someone other than ourselves,” Ball said.

They’re making T-shirts with the logos of different local restaurants that customers can buy to support workers who are currently out of a job.

“It’s fashion,” Ashcraft said. “You can never have too many shirts!”

Each shirt costs $18 and the proceeds go directly to those at the restaurant whose shirt you buy.

“One day, when you see someone with this particular shirt, you’ll know that they helped your restaurant,” Ball said.

“When everything returns to normal and this nice spring weather is here, everybody’s going to be out showing pride with the t-shirts they bought,” Ashcraft added.

T-shirts are being made for more than 50 businesses in the Upstate. If you want to order a shirt or you own a business and are interested in being involved, click here.

RSN told 7 News they plan to continue selling the t-shirts until the restaurants are able to run as normal.