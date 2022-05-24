SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a major clean-up day in parts of Spartanburg County where a tornado came through Monday night.

“We just heard a lot of banging and then saw the trampoline fly across the house before we shut the door,” said Natasha Blackwell.

Blackwell, along with her family were home Monday night when suddenly, she said the rain started coming down hard.

“We heard that whistle sound everybody talks about and we ran to the master bedroom closet,” Blackwell said.

She told us, the storm was gone, just as quickly as it came.

Right next door, her father-in-law who she said took shelter just in time.

“He went outside to go see what was going on and he had to dive underneath the deck because everything started blowing around and one of the tree limbs actually landed on the deck,” Blackwell explained.

Further down the road, more damage like trees on homes, downed power lines and branches scattered.

Gaffney pastor, Holden Poole heard about what happened and is on Peach Shed Road to help.

“We just knew we wanted to help so we just showed up today, we’re going house to house, dragging limbs and cutting limbs and doing stuff like that,” Holden Poole told 7NEWS.

No injuries have been reported so far. The National Weather Service is surveying the damage now.