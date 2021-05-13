Spartanburg Co. Council working on tentative budget to improve roads

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County leaders say nearly half of their roads are in rough shape. However, they’re working on a plan to fix that.

A road Russell McCoy travels often in a county he loves.

“Spartanburg is a lovely place, I was born and raised here,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Russell McCoy.

His biggest complaint though, the roads.

“There’s potholes everywhere, mine as well get a Jeep,” McCoy said.

He’s not alone. In fact, Spartanburg County Council members like Chairman Manning Lynch told 7 News, they hear it all the time.

“I hope that people in the county will be able to get frustrated because they’re sitting behind a paving machine, not because they’re sitting in traffic, waiting to get to an intersection,” said Spartanburg County Council Chairman, Manning Lynch.

But they’re looking to change that.

“It’s two, $30 million bond issues over four years which will put $60 million more into our road funding plan,” Lynch added.

For most taxpayers, that would bring close to a yearly $12 property tax increase.

Ashley Murphy lives by an intersection on a list of needed road improvement projects for Spartanburg County. She said, she’s willing to pay more taxes if it keeps people safe.

“If it’s going to save someone’s life and improve the safety of the road, then of course. We pay it anyway so it’s not a problem,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Ashley Murphy.

As for McCoy, he doesn’t mind coughing over that money either, as long as he sees change.

“I’m willing to pay anything as long as they do the job,” McCoy said.

Chairman Lynch said he’s hoping this plan rebuilds trust with residents like McCoy.

“I understand people’s frustrations and thinking they’re not going to do anything attitude. The state raised our gas tax, they’ve been paying the $25 road fee for years. All those things and they want to look around and see what did you actually do,” Lynch told 7 News.

Until then, McCoy told us he’ll be dodging the potholes and hoping for the best.