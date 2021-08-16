Spartanburg Co. Councilman awarded highest civilian honor in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The highest civilian honor in South Carolina has been granted to a Spartanburg County Councilman who continues to make a huge impact on his community and beyond. David Britt has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto. It’s a once in a lifetime award. Family and friends close to him told 7 News, this night has been months in the making but it has been deserved for years.

An honor and recognition reserved for those who serve their community through exceptional achievement.

“Not only here but his influence has extended statewide and he has helped us directly with investments in other parts of the state. He has contributed enormously. I am authorized to present the honor of the Order of the Palmetto,” said South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster.

Ask just about any of the dozens of people who applauded in the Spartanburg County Council chambers Monday night who they believe that is, they’ll tell you, County Councilman David Britt.

Someone who knows him well is Dr. Bill James.

“Governor Henry McMaster immediately recognized that the true spirit of the Order of the Palmetto is personified in Councilman David Britt,” Dr. Bill James told us.

It was all a surprise months in the making that Councilman David Britt said left him shocked and honored.

“All I ever wanted to do was matter and this helps me feel, I have mattered,” said Spartanburg County Councilman, David Britt.

Britt has been serving on Spartanburg County Council since 1991.

Friends close to Britt said one of the major accomplishments they’ve seen him achieve is shifting Spartanburg County from a major textile hub to a diversified manufacturing center that started with BMW.