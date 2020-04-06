Spartanburg Co. Courthouse closed for one week

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Judicial Center is closed for one week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, the Clerk of Court’s office staff is now in two weeks quarantine.

“We are quarantining everyone for the two weeks to make sure we’re protecting as many people as possible,” said Clerk of Court Amy Cox.

Cox said despite the closure, her office will still be accepting filings and other court documents through a drop box in front of the courthouse.

For any additional concerns, Cox can be reached at acox@spartanburgcounty.org.

The courthouse was originally shut down Monday for 48 hours of cleaning after one employee tested positive. Cox said court officials did not see fit to close the courthouse at that point because the COVID-positive employee had limited contact with other people.

The shutdown was extended for a week after a second employee — this time one who worked in the Clerk of Court’s office with many others — tested positive later in the morning.