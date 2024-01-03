SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County is creating a Safety Action Plan aimed at improving roads.

According to the county, there were more than 5,000 crashes between 2017 and 2021. More than 1,000 of those crashes resulted in serious injuries or death.

“One death on our county roadways is one too many,” Scottie Kay Blackwell, the county’s communications manager, said.

The county is gathering information about each crash to learn why it happened and if improvements to the roads can make a difference.

“Crashes can occur for many different reasons,” Blackwell explained. “It can be speeding. It can be drunk driving. It can be access management. It can be the geometry of the road. There are many different factors.”

The data will be compiled into the Safety Action Plan. The county will use that plan as a guide to make roads safer, such as installing guardrails or shoulders, or completely renovating busy intersections. County leaders may also use it to advocate for policy changes.

“Safety is and always has been a top priority of Spartanburg County,” Blackwell said. “This is just another way for us to ensure that Spartanburg County remains a place where people are safe when they’re commuting to work, school or traveling through.”

The county hopes to receive federal funding to pay for construction projects identified in the Safety Action Plan. According to Blackwell, the county is not allowed to use money generated from the penny sales tax to fund these projects.

Meanwhile, the county is asking the public to fill out an online survey where they can explain the problems they face on the road.

“We will take their feedback into consideration as we move forward with what safety improvements we implement throughout our roadway network,” Blackwell said.

The survey must be completed by January 31. To fill out the survey, click here.