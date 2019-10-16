Spartanburg Co. deputies arrest NC murder suspect on I-26

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested while working on a bridge near Campobello.

Jordan Hoyt Simmons, 27, of Statesville, N.C. was arrested after deputies found him working on a bridge on Interstate 26 at mile marker 7, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report.

The report says Simmons was wanted on charges of child abuse and second-degree murder.

WSOC reports Simmons is the suspect in the death of a 2-year-old boy in Statesville, N.C. last month.

Deputies here received information that Simmons was working on a bridge on I-26. That’s where officers reportedly found Simmons standing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, a deputy drew their duty weapon and ordered Simmons to the ground when the suspect moved as if he was about to flee the scene.

Simmons is currently booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

