Deputies are investigating an incident Thursday morning at Powell’s Mobile Home Park. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a reported shooting in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Powell’s Mobile Home Park on Dan River Rd. at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is active at this time. A woman was injured and sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

