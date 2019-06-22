Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating after 1 killed in Pauline shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a shooting in Pauline on Friday.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pauline General Store on Hwy. 56 at 11 p.m. for a shooting.

Deputies found a white male in the parking lot with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.

The coroner later identified the victim as 52-year-old Jimmy Harold Wood Jr. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday and the coroner reported a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses and bystanders directed deputies to another white male on scene, who was determined to be the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was detained and transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Officials are still investigating the incident and charges have not been filed at this time, deputies said.

Deputies say the incident appears to have been isolated and was the result of a disturbance between the two parties in the parking lot.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.