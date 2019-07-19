UPDATE – Spartanburg County deputies said the boy and his dog, Rosie, returned home on their own and are is safe.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for a missing boy with autism in the Chesnee area.

The 13-year-old boy was last seen around 10:41 a.m. Friday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are currently searching near Fish Camp Road in Chesnee.

He has shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, according to deputies.

He’s wearing a black Minecraft T-shirt, and his black Labrador, named Rosie, should be with him.

The Sheriff’s Office has a K9 team on the ground, helicopter in the air, and have sent out a reverse 911 call to nearby residents.

“He is known to play in the woods, but usually he and the dog come back when called,” Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

