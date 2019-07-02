Spartanburg Co. deputies to hold checkpoints

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said officers will conduct a public safety checkpoint starting Wednesday.

Check points will continue through July 12.

Officers will be checking to ensure drivers and passengers are wearing seatbelts and that children are properly restrained, as well as obeying other traffic law, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Drivers will be asked for their license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance at checkpoints.

The sheriff’s office said its goal is to decrease traffic crashes and incidents of aggressive driving.

“Our hope is to reduce the total vehicle accidents and injuries within the county,” the agency said in a news release.

The state Department of Public Safety reports more than 450 people have died on South Carolina highways so far this year.

The SCDPS says 25 people have died in Spartanburg County as of June 30, according to preliminary figures.

