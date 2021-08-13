Spartanburg Co. deputies to update on man shot in vehicle on Southport Rd. last week

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on a man found shot in a vehicle on Southport Rd. last week.

We previously reported the incident happened Aug. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. on Southport Rd. (Hwy 295).

Firefighters found a vehicle and found a man who had been shot inside the vehicle. That person was deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Travis Antonio Draper, 41, of Pacolet.

