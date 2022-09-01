SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are using the Neighbors app, part of the Ring camera system, to request the public’s assistance.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office will send out requests for assistance in various active cases in the local areas.

The sheriff’s office said customers with Ring cameras may catch information that could be a key piece to solving a crime in the county.

The agency said any resident that decides to help can review their Ring footage and submit anything beneficial via email to the officer who makes the request.

Residents must download the Neighbors app to receive requests on their smartphones from law enforcement with a brief narrative of the incident.