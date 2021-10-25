Spartanburg Co. deputy saves child, awarded Medal of Honor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was awarded the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Honor for saving a child from possibly drowning.

According to the SCSO, on July 27 Deputy Coats responded to Stewarts Landing in the Boiling Springs area in reference to an 11-year-old child who was seen in the lake struggling to stay afloat.

SCSO said when Deputy Coats arrived on the scene and saw the distress the child was in, he made a quick decision to shed his gear, swim out to the child in the water and bring him back to the shore safely.

Deputy Coats acts of heroism and courage exemplify the attributes of a law enforcement officer, SCSO said.

Sheriff Chuck Wright presented Deputy Coats the SCSO Medal of Honor for his act of heroism.

