Spartanburg Co. deputy, school resource officer dies after illness

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy, who was a school resource officer, has died.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, John William “Petey” Berry died on Sunday. The department released a statement Monday morning, saying Berry died after an illness and had been with the agency since 2016.

With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce that one of our deputies, John William “Petey” Berry passed away yesterday from a non-work related illness. Petey had been employed with our agency since 2016 and was assigned to our school resource officer division. Since his diagnosis, we have been supporting his family with our thoughts, prayers, and deeds and will continue to do so in these difficult days ahead. We request that their privacy be respected during this trying time. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

Spartanburg County School District Three released a statement, saying Deputy Berry was “an outstanding community leader.”

He leaves behind a wife, who is the principal of Pacolet Elementary School, a daughter and a son.