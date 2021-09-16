Spartanburg Co. Detention Center to take further COVID-19 precautions after lawsuit

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Detention Center said it will take further COVID-19 precautions after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in May 2020.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates and families who complained about jail conditions and not keeping inmates safe against COVID-19.

Spartanburg County Major Allen Freeman said the judge ruled in favor of the detention center.

The settlement states the jail needs to work with the solicitor to reduce the inmate population and train deputies to limit arrests for non-violent offenses unless there is a threat to public.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the detention center implemented COVID-19 precautions as soon as a state of emergency was declared.

The sheriff also agreed to provide surgical masks to all new inmates, screen for medically vulnerable inmates and provide cleaning supplies.

The detention center said inmates will have the option to be vaccinated if they choose.