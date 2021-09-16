Spartanburg Co. Detention Center to take further COVID-19 precautions after lawsuit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Detention Center said it will take further COVID-19 precautions after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in May 2020.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates and families who complained about jail conditions and not keeping inmates safe against COVID-19.

Spartanburg County Major Allen Freeman said the judge ruled in favor of the detention center.

The settlement states the jail needs to work with the solicitor to reduce the inmate population and train deputies to limit arrests for non-violent offenses unless there is a threat to public.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the detention center implemented COVID-19 precautions as soon as a state of emergency was declared.

The sheriff also agreed to provide surgical masks to all new inmates, screen for medically vulnerable inmates and provide cleaning supplies.

The detention center said inmates will have the option to be vaccinated if they choose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store