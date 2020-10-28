Spartanburg Co. Director of Registration & Elections discusses poll security

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – What to do when something doesn’t look right at the polls. It’s something the Spartanburg County Registration and Elections Director discussed with 7 News after an upstate voter claimed she was nearly forced to cast a ballot she didn’t want from a poll worker.

Step after step, vote after vote filling the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

“I think it’s important to vote, it’s our one chance to get out and make a difference,” said Spartanburg County Voter, Brian Mitchell.

“We have four children and we have to show them that it’s important and your voice does matter,” said Spartanburg County Voter, Tammy Jant.

Director of Registration and Elections in Spartanburg County, Henry Laye oversees it all and makes sure things are running smoothly.

“This is the heart of the country, the electoral process,” Spartanburg County Director of Registration and Elections, Henry Laye.

However, an alleged small bump in that normal routine led to an apology.

“Voter intimidation under any circumstances, whether it’s fellow voters in line, or groups outside or from my poll workers is unacceptable,” Laye told 7 News.

Laye is talking about allegations from an upstate woman who’s blind, claiming a poll worker tried to force her to vote for President Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden. He told 7 News, action has been taken and her vote recorded as she intended.

“I have taken what corrective action that I deem necessary and that corrective action is for me to know,” said Laye.

He added, they try to stay on top of it all but can’t be everywhere at once. That’s why he’s urging voters to contact him with any concerns. On top of that, Laye said they take ballot security very seriously, sealing them with a lock and key.

Voters like Ron Koman told us, there’s a reason he’s doing it in person.

“I didn’t want to mail in, I trust this a little better,” said Spartanburg County Voter, Ron Koman.

Laye said come November third, voters should be prepared to be patient, socially distance and be ready to wait.